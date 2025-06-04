May 10 Femtastic Weekend

× Expand Louisville Laughs Top female comics from across the region take the stage

Femtastic Weekend at The Caravan Comedy Club

Women take over the stage at The Caravan for the Femtastic Weekend. Each night is a different lineup of top female comics from across the region.

The lineup for Saturday, May 10, includes Indianapolis' Val Werner and Louisville's June Dempsey, Bonita Elery and Lena Beamish.

Your host is Hillary Boston.

Happens on the following Dates:

May 10, 2025, 7:30pm to 9:00pm Timezone: EDT

May 10, 2025, 9:30pm to 11:00pm Timezone: EDT

For more information call 5027248311.