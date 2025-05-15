× Expand Louisville Laughs Standup comedy featuring Chris Weir

May 15 Comedy Night at Gravely

Join Louisville Laughs for our monthly comedy show at Gravely Brewing.

May's show features Cincinnati comic Chris Weir, Bloomington's Eric Hook and Wyatt McKinley, Louisville's Bonita Elery and host Hillary Boston.

Admission is free. Come out for a night of laughter, great craft beer and delicious food from Eliana's Honduran Cafe.

For more information call 5027248311.