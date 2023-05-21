May 21 New Comics Showcase

May 21 New Comics Showcase

Join Louisville Laughs for our New Comics Showcase on May 21 at the TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown.

We will showcase several up-and-coming comics including: Liam Shearin, Devon Wells, Roseileen Fitts, Sean MacPhee, Amber Segundo, Neriah Romero and Andrew Thompson.

Then veteran comic Keith McGill will close out the show.

Tickets are $12.

See you at TEN20 for a night of laughter, great craft beer and food from MozzaPi and Happy Belly Bistro.

For more information, please visit cli.re/37800-may-21-new-comics-showcase

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Comedy
502.724.8311
