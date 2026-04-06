× Expand May 3 Sunday Laughs at TEN20 May 3 Sunday Laughs at TEN20

Sunday Laughs at TEN20

Join Louisville Laughs at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown for our Sunday Laughs show.

The show May 3 features standup comic Lucious Williams, who is preparing to record his comedy special later this month.

Also on the show are Mike Fields, Destiny Bell and host Creig Ewing.

For more information call 5027248311.