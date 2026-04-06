May 3 Sunday Laughs at TEN20

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TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Sunday Laughs at TEN20

Join Louisville Laughs at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown for our Sunday Laughs show.

The show May 3 features standup comic Lucious Williams, who is preparing to record his comedy special later this month.

Also on the show are Mike Fields, Destiny Bell and host Creig Ewing.

For more information call 5027248311. 

Info

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Comedy, Food & Drink
5027248311
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