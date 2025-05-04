May 4 Comedy Open Mic at TEN20
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Louisville Laughs
Comedy Open Mic at TEN20
Join Creig Ewing and Louisville Laughs on Sunday, May 4, at TEN20 Craft Brewery for a comedy open mic.
Comics from across the region will perform, honing their comedy material.
Admission is free. Come for the laughs, great craft beer, pizza from MozzaPi or tacos from the new Tacqueria.
For more information call 5027248311.
Comedy