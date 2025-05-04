× Expand Louisville Laughs May 4 Comedy Open Mic at TEN20

Comedy Open Mic at TEN20

Join Creig Ewing and Louisville Laughs on Sunday, May 4, at TEN20 Craft Brewery for a comedy open mic.

Comics from across the region will perform, honing their comedy material.

Admission is free. Come for the laughs, great craft beer, pizza from MozzaPi or tacos from the new Tacqueria.

For more information call 5027248311.