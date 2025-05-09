May 9 Femtastic Weekend at The Caravan

× Expand Louisville Laughs Top female comics from across the region take the stage

Femtastic Weekend at The Caravan Comedy Club

Women take over the stage at The Caravan for the Femtastic Weekend. Each night is a different lineup of top female comics from across the region.

The lineup for Friday, May 9, includes Louisville comics Ehrin Dowdle, Destiny Bell, Brandy Norton and special guest Mandee McKelvey.

Your host is Hillary Boston.

Happens on the following Dates:

May 9, 2025, 7:30pm to 9:00pm Timezone: EDT

May 9, 2025, 9:30pm to 11:00pm Timezone: EDT

For more information call 5027248311.