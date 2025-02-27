× Expand Drag Daddy Marketing Social Post: Maybor - 2 Drag Daddy Presents

After a near sold-out run at the Victor Jory Theater at Actors Theatre of Louisville in the summer of 2025, WON'T YOU BE MY MAY-BOR returns for encore performances at Highlands Community Ministries on February 27th and 28th. Presented in collaboration with ATL, we are so thrilled to bring back this beautifully written show by Andrew Schaftlein and Eric Sharp.

"Drag Daddy Productions’ mission is to show us drag apart from the cliche nightclub burlesque that might still be most people’s first image when you hear the word. In May O’ Nays it has found an ideal representative in that expansion of understanding." - Arts-Louisville.com

In WON'T YOU BE MY MAY-BOR, May O'Nays portrays an escape room artist who has conquered every room but one—the elusive Mr. Rogers room. Unlike conventional escape rooms, this experience demands a shift in perspective as solving this puzzle will take patience, mindfulness, and deep listening. This interactive journey, inspired by the teachings of Mr. Rogers, will be a collective exploration of what it truly means to be a good neighbor.

For more information call 833.372.4323 or visit dragdaddy.pro/maybor