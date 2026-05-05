May | Grow Your Perspective: Tour an Organic, Regenerative Farm

× Expand Elmwood Stock Farm Farm fresh flowers next to a red farm truck

Grow Your Perspective: Tour an Organic, Regenerative Farm

Walk our regenerative, organic farm and sample daily farm life. On tap: lush pastures, laying hens, asparagus, and flowers. Children under 12 attend free!

Take a guided Springtime tour with farmer Mac Stone for a look at the crops and livestock on this organic family farm outside Georgetown, Kentucky.

This tour will tell the secrets of organic farming and reveal the gorgeous Scott County pastures that our family has cultivated for generations. We'll touch on many of the techniques we employ, including greenhouse production systems, pastured poultry and pigs, grass-fed cattle and sheep, vegetable growing, soil building, ecologically sustainable agriculture, and beneficial insects, to name a few.

For more information call 859-621-0755 or visit elmwoodstockfarm.com