MaybeItsFate 2025 Members' Show + Live Music

MaybeItsFate cooperative in Butchertown offers a free art exhibition open to the public, with the opening night on July 12 at 5:30pm. This is the 2025 Members' Summer Show where the artist members will showcase highlights from their work. Art includes paintings, drawings and photography -- all for sale.

Live Music begins at 7pm with Lacey Guthrie, Eamon Fogarty, and Heather Summers.

Eamon Fogarty is a New York City-based composer, singer-songwriter, multidisciplinary artist, and audio archivist who was born in the state of New Hampshire. Aquarium Drunkard described his 2019 record Blue Values as "a remarkable piece of art-pop, exhibiting the low slung ease of Tim Buckley’s jazz-rock, the shambolic grace of Beck, the progressive grandeur of Scott Walker, and the mystic yearning of Talk Talk." eamonfogarty.com/

Lacey Guthrie will be performing work from her most recent solo record “Flower-Eating Monster” and forthcoming yet-unnamed album as a duo with Brian Schreck, arranged for guitar / saxophone. laceyguthrie.com/

Heather Summers is a Kentucky native singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist living in New Albany, Indiana. In 2018, she recorded an album as one half of the duo The Other Years, whose repertoire features original songs inspired by tunes of the old-time tradition. When performing solo, she performs old-time ballads, solo banjo songs, and original songs. heatherheather.bandcamp.com

For more information visit maybeitsfate.com/events