Mayfest Arts Fair in Lexington
to
Gratz Park West Second Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Mayfest Arts Fair
Mayfest Arts Fair presented by Central Bank! Join us at Gratz Park on May 10-11 for a juried art fair featuring up to 100 artist vendors, live performances, food concessions, and family activities in a casual, family-friendly atmosphere.
Mark your calendars for:
Saturday, May 10, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.Sunday, May 11, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
For more information call (859) 425-2590 or visit downtownlex.com/mayfest-arts-fair/
Info
Gratz Park West Second Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs