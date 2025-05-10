Mayfest Arts Fair in Lexington

Mayfest Arts Fair

Mayfest Arts Fair presented by Central Bank! Join us at Gratz Park on May 10-11 for a juried art fair featuring up to 100 artist vendors, live performances, food concessions, and family activities in a casual, family-friendly atmosphere.

Mark your calendars for:

Saturday, May 10, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.Sunday, May 11, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For more information call (859) 425-2590 or visit downtownlex.com/mayfest-arts-fair/