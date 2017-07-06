Mayor’s Music & Art Series – The Scott Moore Band

The Music Series features performances on the first Thursday of the month, with the next performance on Thursday, July 6. Guests are invited to bring a lunch and a chair to gather on the grass for our outdoor concert. Birracibo will provide samples of pizza and there will be fresh Louisville Pure Tap available for all. Music starts at 12:10 p.m. In case of bad weather, the performance will move inside to the Mayor's Gallery.

About the Scott Moore Band:

Also known as Niles Foley, The Scott Moore Band is groundbreaking Kentucky rock-n-roll: a combustible mix of dazzling violin pyrotechnics, twangy guitar chimings, vocal harmonies, and contagious grooves guaranteed to put a wiggle in your middle. It’s a sound as unusual as it is instantly familiar: original songwriting, creative arrangements, echoes of musical heroes past and present, with a commitment to doing something new and having fun doing it! Previous appearances include Forecastle, Terrapin Hill Harvest Festival, and with the Louisville Orchestra.

For more information visit louisvilleky.gov/government/mayors-music-art-series