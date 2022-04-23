× Expand The MCC Singers with Very Special Guests Shaun Johnson’s Big Band Experience & Tonic Sol-Fa The MCC Singers with Very Special Guests Shaun Johnson’s Big Band Experience & Tonic Sol-Fa

MCC Singers are joined by two distinct acts making one incredibly memorable night. Shaun Johnson’s Big Band Experience is a rare newcomer to traditional pop, fusing big band spirit with an inventive edge. Tonic Sol-Fa has established itself not only as the most in-demand vocal group in the Midwest, but also as one of the most successful independent acts in America.

For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org