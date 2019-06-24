McCracken County Fair

Carson Park 300 North 30th Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

McCracken County Fair

Join the fun that takes place from morning to night at the Carson Park fairgrounds during the 58th Annual McCracken County Fair. From carnival rides to pet parades, this fair a week-long, family-friendly event.

For more information call (270) 625-2134 or visit paducah.travel/events/mccracken-county-fair-2019-at-carson-park/19136/

Carson Park 300 North 30th Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
