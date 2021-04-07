VIRTUAL ------McLib Live - Innovation: Creating New Learners and Workers for the 21st Century

× Expand McCracken County Public Library Creating @ the Innovation Hub

McLib Live - Innovation: Creating New Learners and Workers for the 21st Century

In this presentation Asst. Principal Corbin Snardon discusses the newly built Paducah Innovation Hub and the program offerings.

The Innovation Hub is the culmination of years of planning with the hopes of producing a prepared workforce out of high school. Corbin will describe the uniqueness of the Hub as well as it’s growing Makerspace popularity.

Corbin Snardon is the new Asst. Principal of the Paducah Innovation Hub. He has spent the last 10 years in education all at Paducah Public Schools beginning first as a social studies teacher at Paducah Middle School. Highly active in the community Corbin is also the 2nd Vice President of the Paducah-McCracken County NAAC. He serves on various boards throughout the community including the Paducah City board of ethics and the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club. His deepest passion is for learning and engaging students.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89441335445...

Meeting ID: 894 4133 5445

Passcode: innovation

For more information call (270) 442-2510 or visit mclib.net