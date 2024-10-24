Mean Girls: High School Version
to
Madison Southern HS Auditorium 279 Glades Road, Berea, Kentucky 40403
Madison Southern Players
Mean Girls HS version
Mean Girls: High School Version
Join us for us for our first show of the 2024-25 school year as the Madison Southern Auditorium turns into North Shore High in this musical adaptation of the hit 2004 comedy "Mean Girls", October 24th-27th.
7pm shows (10/24, 10/25 & 10/26); 2pm show (10/27)
Tickets range from $5-$15. Student tickets $5 (available at the door only); general admission tickets $10 and reserved tickets $15 (first four center rows) are available on the event website.
***Please note that our production of "Mean Girls" is recommended for ages 12 and up.**
For more information call 8593581507 or visit bit.ly/mshsmeangirls