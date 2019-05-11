× Expand Book cover illustration by Shae Goodlett Cover of the Meat Shower book

The Meatshower Book Launch & Signing

Author Mick Sullivan (a.k.a. Mr. The Past and The Curious and Manager of Youth and Family Programs at the Frazier) will be joined by illustrator Shae Goodlett for a reading and signing, celebrating the official launch of their new picture book: The Meatshower!!

Probably the strangest event to ever happen in our state, the Kentucky Meat Shower dropped chunks of mysterious meat on a farm in Bath County, Kentucky in 1876. No explanation has proven satisfactory. Mick and Shae don’t have the answers, but they had fun telling the story.

This short program will begin at at 11 AM in the Frazier’s Museum Store, with a signing to follow. The event is free and open the public.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org