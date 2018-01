Medal, Memories & Milestones: Great Moments in American Show Jumping

Features items and stories from the Show Jumping Hall of Fame, as well as new materials loaned by riders, owners, grooms and fans, telling the stories of legendary horses and people who have helped shape show jumping as an international and national sport. Open to the public every day in the new Wheeler Museum at the USHJA Headquarters.

For more information call 859-225-6700 or visit kyhorsepark.com