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Medieval Chivalry: Tales of Knights and Courtly Love

The Center for Old Music in the New World and Musick’s Company present Medieval Chivalry: Tales of Knights and Courtly Love, Sunday May 31st at 4 pm at Crestwood Christian Church. Join us for a variety of music from the 12th – 15th Century, including works by Machaut, Landini., Cornish, and more. Admission by suggested donation of $15. 1882 Bellefonte Dr. Lexington, KY.

For more information call (502) 241-4618.