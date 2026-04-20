Medieval Chivalry: Tales of Knights and Courtly Love
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Crestwood Christian Church 1882 Bellefonte Dr, Lexington, Kentucky 40503
Victoria Lee Sullivan
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Medieval Chivalry: Tales of Knights and Courtly Love
The Center for Old Music in the New World and Musick’s Company present Medieval Chivalry: Tales of Knights and Courtly Love, Sunday May 31st at 4 pm at Crestwood Christian Church. Join us for a variety of music from the 12th – 15th Century, including works by Machaut, Landini., Cornish, and more. Admission by suggested donation of $15. 1882 Bellefonte Dr. Lexington, KY.
For more information call (502) 241-4618.