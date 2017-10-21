Meeples on Main Carcassonne Tournament

Test your skills in the original, and only, tournament in Corbin, Kentucky for the popular tile-laying game Carcassonne. Tournament will be played on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at The Wrigley Taproom & Eatery on Main Street. Register to play on-site day of tournament beginning at 11:00 A.M. Tournament will start promptly at 1:00 p.m. Entry fee will be $10. Opening rounds of tournament will be played Swiss format to determine top players who will then advance to knockout rounds to determine a champion. Winner will receive a custom trophy, gift certificates to The Wrigley Taproom & Eatery and other secret prizes that will be revealed at the tournament. Don't miss it!

