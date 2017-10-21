Meeples on Main Carcassonne Tournament

Wrigley Taproom and Eatery 207 South Main Street, Corbin, Kentucky 40701

Meeples on Main Carcassonne Tournament

Test your skills in the original, and only, tournament in Corbin, Kentucky for the popular tile-laying game Carcassonne. Tournament will be played on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at The Wrigley Taproom & Eatery on Main Street. Register to play on-site day of tournament beginning at 11:00 A.M. Tournament will start promptly at 1:00 p.m. Entry fee will be $10. Opening rounds of tournament will be played Swiss format to determine top players who will then advance to knockout rounds to determine a champion. Winner will receive a custom trophy, gift certificates to The Wrigley Taproom & Eatery and other secret prizes that will be revealed at the tournament. Don't miss it!

For more information visit fineartsseky.org

Wrigley Taproom and Eatery 207 South Main Street, Corbin, Kentucky 40701 View Map
