Meet the Artists: A Celebration of Art & Community

Paducah City Hall 300 S. 5th Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

This third annual event is a unique opportunity to connect with Paducah’s diverse community of working artists. Visitors can see hands-on Demonstrations, view innovative work and engage with more than 50 local artists that define Paducah as a creative hub and destination. The event will be held at Paducah City Hall as a celebration of the Edward Durrell Stone-designed building joining the National Register of Historic Places for Architecture.

