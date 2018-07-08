Meet the Curator: Scott Rogers

to Google Calendar - Meet the Curator: Scott Rogers - 2018-07-08 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Meet the Curator: Scott Rogers - 2018-07-08 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Meet the Curator: Scott Rogers - 2018-07-08 14:00:00 iCalendar - Meet the Curator: Scott Rogers - 2018-07-08 14:00:00

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Meet the Curator: Scott Rogers

Experience a very special opportunity to tour the exhibition Magnificent Mona Bismarck: Kentucky Style Icon with its Curator, Scott Rogers. Through years of research at and collaborations with organizations throughout the world, Scott transformed his vision into an beautiful exhibition named by USA Today as one of the “best museum exhibits in the U.S. this spring . . . a must-see.” He will share stories of the Magnificent Mona – and of his effort to her story back to Louisville, her hometown.

This tour is free with with paid admission to the museum. Free for Frazier members.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org

Info
Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, History, Talks & Readings
to Google Calendar - Meet the Curator: Scott Rogers - 2018-07-08 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Meet the Curator: Scott Rogers - 2018-07-08 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Meet the Curator: Scott Rogers - 2018-07-08 14:00:00 iCalendar - Meet the Curator: Scott Rogers - 2018-07-08 14:00:00

Tags

May 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

May 30, 2018

Thursday

May 31, 2018

Friday

June 1, 2018

Saturday

June 2, 2018

Sunday

June 3, 2018

Monday

June 4, 2018

Tuesday

June 5, 2018

Submit Yours