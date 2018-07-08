Meet the Curator: Scott Rogers

Experience a very special opportunity to tour the exhibition Magnificent Mona Bismarck: Kentucky Style Icon with its Curator, Scott Rogers. Through years of research at and collaborations with organizations throughout the world, Scott transformed his vision into an beautiful exhibition named by USA Today as one of the “best museum exhibits in the U.S. this spring . . . a must-see.” He will share stories of the Magnificent Mona – and of his effort to her story back to Louisville, her hometown.

This tour is free with with paid admission to the museum. Free for Frazier members.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org