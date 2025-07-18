× Expand ROW 94 Whiskey Dierks Bentley

Meet & Greet with Dierks Bentley and ROW 94 Bottle Signing

Join us for an exclusive meet & greet and bottle signing with country music superstar Dierks Bentley at The Party Source in Bellevue on Friday, July 18th from 10 am - 12 pm. Dierks will be at The Party Source in advance of his BROKEN BRANCHES TOUR stop in Cincinnati to sign bottles of his ROW 94 Kentucky Straight Bourbon. There will also be the chance to win a signed acoustic guitar.

Must be 21 or older. First 200 customers may purchase one customized signed bottle and take a photo with Dierks. Additional pre-signed bottles are available for purchase as well.

For more information call (859) 291-4007 or visit on Facebook: ROW 94 Bottle Signing