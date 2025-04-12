× Expand Oldham County Parks & Rec Meet The Louisville Princesses

Meet the Louisville Princesses!

$10 per person/All tickets are sold in advance before the event.

Some of our most beloved princesses are visiting the John W. Black Community Center! They will join in on all the fun - crafts, meet and greets, snacks - and everyone leaves feeling just a little more royal. You will be able to meet Princesses Moana, Rapunzel from Tangled, Anna and Elsa from Frozen. Each child can make their own crown for their very own coronation with the princesses. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

For more information, please contact Rachel at 502-225-0655.