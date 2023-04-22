Meet the Louisville Princesses!

Meet the Louisville Princesses!

$10.00 per person/All tickets sold in advance before the day of the event.

Some of the world’s most beloved princesses are coming to the John Black Community Center to join in making crafts, meet and greets - everyone will leave feeling a little more royal! Experience a magical morning with princesses Mirabel from Encanto, Anna and Elsa from Frozen and Rapunzel from Tangled. Each child can make their own royal crown the day of the event for their own coronation with the princesses. Drinks and snacks will be provided.

For more information, please call 502.225.0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Wendell Moore Park 1551 N. Hwy. 393, Crestwood, Kentucky 40031
Film, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
502.225.0655
