Meet Your Maker Arts and Crafts Festival

Meet Your Maker 2025 returns to Hermitage Farm for a two-day celebration of handmade work and the people who make it. Explore booths from 100+ juried makers-from ceramics and glass to textiles, metal, print, and fine art. Talk shop with artists, learn about their processes, and take home something truly unique. The event is free to attend, family-friendly, and an easy fall outing in Goshen, KY.

When: Oct 25-26, 2025, 11 AM–5 PM - Where: Hermitage Farm, Goshen, KY - Admission: Free

Follow @MeetYourMakerKY for vendor spotlights and schedule details. Vendor or sponsor inquiries: MeetYourMaker@HermitageFarm.com

Date and Time: On Sat, 25 Oct 2025 11:00 - Sun, 26 Oct 2025 17:00

Venue Details: Hermitage Farm, 10500 U.S. 42, Goshen, Kentucky, 40026, United States

