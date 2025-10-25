Meet Your Maker Arts and Crafts Festival

to

Hermitage Farm 10500 West Hwy 42, Goshen, Kentucky 40026

Meet Your Maker 2025 returns to Hermitage Farm for a two-day celebration of handmade work and the people who make it. Explore booths from 100+ juried makers-from ceramics and glass to textiles, metal, print, and fine art. Talk shop with artists, learn about their processes, and take home something truly unique. The event is free to attend, family-friendly, and an easy fall outing in Goshen, KY.

When: Oct 25-26, 2025, 11 AM–5 PM - Where: Hermitage Farm, Goshen, KY - Admission: Free

Follow @MeetYourMakerKY for vendor spotlights and schedule details. Vendor or sponsor inquiries: MeetYourMaker@HermitageFarm.com

.

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3264047-0?pid=11713

Date and Time: On Sat, 25 Oct 2025 11:00 - Sun, 26 Oct 2025 17:00

Venue Details: Hermitage Farm, 10500 U.S. 42, Goshen, Kentucky, 40026, United States

Category: Festivals | Festival

For more information call (502) 398-9289 x103 or visit https://touroldham.com/calendar

Info

Hermitage Farm 10500 West Hwy 42, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Festivals & Fairs
502-398-9289
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Meet Your Maker Arts and Crafts Festival - 2025-10-25 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Meet Your Maker Arts and Crafts Festival - 2025-10-25 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Meet Your Maker Arts and Crafts Festival - 2025-10-25 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Meet Your Maker Arts and Crafts Festival - 2025-10-25 11:00:00 ical