× Expand Hermitage Farm Meet Your Maker | October 26th & 27th

Meet Your Maker Arts & Crafts Festival

Meet Your Maker returns, now grander than ever! Join us this October at Hermitage Farm for our annual market, featuring over 100 of the region's finest artists and crafters. On October 26th and 27th, visit the farm and explore a diverse array of local creators.

Once you've satisfied your shopping cravings, check out the food trucks or our premium bar.

So get ready and mark your calendar!

For more information call 5023989289 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/