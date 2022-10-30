× Expand Hermitage Farm Meet Your Maker

Cost for certain activities

The Meet Your Maker Halloween Market will be taking place on October 30th at Hermitage Farm. Come shop some of Kentuckian’s best artists and makers while enjoying some SPOOKY entertainment. It will be a day filled with fun for the whole family.

Musical Guests: Gypsy Jazz

Food and Beverage: Barn8 Restaurant

Trick or Treat: 11am - 5pm ($5 per child)

Hayride Tour: 11:30am - 5pm ($5 per person)

For more information call (502) 398-9289 x103 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/