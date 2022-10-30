Meet Your Maker Halloween Market
Hermitage Farm 10500 West Hwy 42, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
The Meet Your Maker Halloween Market will be taking place on October 30th at Hermitage Farm. Come shop some of Kentuckian’s best artists and makers while enjoying some SPOOKY entertainment. It will be a day filled with fun for the whole family.
Musical Guests: Gypsy Jazz
Food and Beverage: Barn8 Restaurant
Trick or Treat: 11am - 5pm ($5 per child)
Hayride Tour: 11:30am - 5pm ($5 per person)
For more information call (502) 398-9289 x103 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/