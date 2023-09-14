Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein - The Footlighters, Inc. in Newport

Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein

Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan

Music and Lyrics by Mel Brooks

​

Directed by John Siedenberg II

Produced by Arlene Balczo, Katey Blood, and Robert Weidle

September 14- October 1, 2023

Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor, and a leggy lab assistant, Inga, Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. "It's alive!" he exclaims, as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds.

