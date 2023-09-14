Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein - The Footlighters, Inc. in Newport

to

Stained Glass Theatre 802 York St, Newport, Kentucky

Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein

Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan

Music and Lyrics by Mel Brooks

Directed by John Siedenberg II

Produced by Arlene Balczo, Katey Blood, and Robert Weidle

September 14- October 1, 2023

Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor, and a leggy lab assistant, Inga, Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. "It's alive!" he exclaims, as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds.

For more information, please visit footlighters.org/

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
to
