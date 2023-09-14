Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein - The Footlighters, Inc. in Newport
to
Stained Glass Theatre 802 York St, Newport, Kentucky
Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein
Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan
Music and Lyrics by Mel Brooks
Directed by John Siedenberg II
Produced by Arlene Balczo, Katey Blood, and Robert Weidle
September 14- October 1, 2023
Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor, and a leggy lab assistant, Inga, Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors. "It's alive!" he exclaims, as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's. Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds.
For more information, please visit footlighters.org/