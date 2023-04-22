Melee of Might V - Campbellsville
to
Various Locations in Campbellsville Campbellsville, Kentucky 42718
Daniel Leathers
Melee of Might V
Melee of Might V - Campbellsville
This will be a United States Strongman sanctioned competition.
Must have Current 2023 USS Membership in order to compete.
Awards and Prizes
All 1st place competitors in each class/division qualify for USS Nationals 2023 or 2024 based on registration levels for 2023.
Prizes will be awarded for top three finishers in each class/division
Weigh-In
Day of event weigh-in will begin at 8:00AM (all times are EDT)
Weigh-ins may be done the evening prior to the event with prior coordination.
Contact Meet Director for details.
For more information, please call 270.469.0324 or visit ironpodium.com/browse/event/melee-of-might-v?fbclid=IwAR2P2Qr7cj_vVVFhJ8n-Ei2kbTHo2Zp8Eybl2JcOOhWW02EVnJvFkH56HVk