Melee of Might V - Campbellsville

This will be a United States Strongman sanctioned competition.

Must have Current 2023 USS Membership in order to compete.

Awards and Prizes

All 1st place competitors in each class/division qualify for USS Nationals 2023 or 2024 based on registration levels for 2023.

Prizes will be awarded for top three finishers in each class/division

Weigh-In

Day of event weigh-in will begin at 8:00AM (all times are EDT)

Weigh-ins may be done the evening prior to the event with prior coordination.

Contact Meet Director for details.

For more information, please call 270.469.0324 or visit ironpodium.com/browse/event/melee-of-might-v?fbclid=IwAR2P2Qr7cj_vVVFhJ8n-Ei2kbTHo2Zp8Eybl2JcOOhWW02EVnJvFkH56HVk