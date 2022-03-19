× Expand Louisville Laughs A night of standup comedy featuring Melissa Doran

Melissa Doran -- Next Stop: New Jersey

Join Louisville Laughs for this special show at the Falls City Taproom celebrating comedian Melissa Doran before she heads back to New Jersey.

Melissa has been one of the most popular comics in the Louisville area for the past decade. She is heading back home for real now to launch the second phase of her career.

Melissa will be joined by several of her comedian friends from Kentucky, including Will McKenzie, Misty Stine and June Dempsey.

Tickets are $10. Come send Melissa off with a laugh and enjoy some great beer and wine.

This event is sponsored by Falls City Beer and Old 502 Winery.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/14047/t/tickets