MelloLaughs | Stand-Up Comedy in OTR at Mellotone | Bombs Away Comedy | Cincinnati
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Mellotone Beer Project 1429 Race Street, Ohio 45202
MelloLaughs | Stand-Up Comedy in OTR at Mellotone | Bombs Away Comedy | Cincinnati
MelloLaughs | Stand-Up Comedy in OTR at Mellotone | Bombs Away Comedy | Cincinnati
Join us for a night of laughter at Mellotone Beer Project in Over-the-Rhine! Every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month, Bombs Away! Comedy brings you a free stand-up comedy show featuring some of the best and funniest comedians from Cincinnati and the surrounding region.
Grab a fresh pint of Mellotone's craft beer and settle in for a night of top-tier comedy in one of OTR's coolest new spots. Whether you're looking for a fun weeknight outing or a new date night idea, this show is your perfect excuse to laugh out loud with friends.
Admission is free, but seating is limited - make a free reservation to guarantee your spot! If your plans change, please let us know so we can pass your seat along to another comedy fan.
Come for the beer, stay for the laughs - and discover why Bombs Away! Comedy is Cincinnati's favorite independent comedy producer.
Details
Time - 7:30 / Doors @ 6:30
Location - 1429 Race St. Cincinnati, Ohio
Food and Drink Available From Mellotone Beer Project
Seating Is First Come First Serve
URLs:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3693157-0?pid=11713
Sponsor: https://go.evvnt.com/3693157-2?pid=11713
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3693157-3?pid=11713
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3693157-4?pid=11713
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3693157-5?pid=11713
Date and Time: On Tuesday July 07, 2026 at 18:30 - 21:00
For more information call 513-650-7773.
Prices:
Free: USD 0.00
Artist / Speaker: Bombs Away