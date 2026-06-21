× Expand MelloLaughs | Stand-Up Comedy in OTR at Mellotone | Bombs Away Comedy | Cincinnati MelloLaughs | Stand-Up Comedy in OTR at Mellotone | Bombs Away Comedy | Cincinnati

Join us for a night of laughter at Mellotone Beer Project in Over-the-Rhine! Every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month, Bombs Away! Comedy brings you a free stand-up comedy show featuring some of the best and funniest comedians from Cincinnati and the surrounding region.

Grab a fresh pint of Mellotone's craft beer and settle in for a night of top-tier comedy in one of OTR's coolest new spots. Whether you're looking for a fun weeknight outing or a new date night idea, this show is your perfect excuse to laugh out loud with friends.

Admission is free, but seating is limited - make a free reservation to guarantee your spot! If your plans change, please let us know so we can pass your seat along to another comedy fan.

Come for the beer, stay for the laughs - and discover why Bombs Away! Comedy is Cincinnati's favorite independent comedy producer.

Details

Time - 7:30 / Doors @ 6:30

Location - 1429 Race St. Cincinnati, Ohio

Food and Drink Available From Mellotone Beer Project

Seating Is First Come First Serve

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3693157-0?pid=11713

Sponsor: https://go.evvnt.com/3693157-2?pid=11713

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3693157-3?pid=11713

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3693157-4?pid=11713

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3693157-5?pid=11713

Date and Time: On Tuesday July 07, 2026 at 18:30 - 21:00

For more information call 513-650-7773.

Prices:

Free: USD 0.00

Artist / Speaker: Bombs Away