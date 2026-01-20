× Expand Mellotone celebrates Bockfest Mellotone celebrates Bockfest

Mellotone is celebrating Bockfest with a full weekend of music, beer, and hearty German-inspired food.

We're tapping a special house-brewed bock beer, pouring rich, malty goodness perfect for the season, and pairing it with traditional German fare crafted just for the occasion-served at both dinner and brunch.

The celebration includes:

- Live music to keep the energy high

- A classic meat raffle (yes, it's as fun as it sounds)

- Bock beer brewed specifically for Bockfest

- Special dinner and brunch menus inspired by German favorites-think comforting, savory, and made to pair with beer

Whether you're a longtime Bockfest fan or just looking for an excuse to eat well, drink great beer, and spend time with good people, Mellotone is the place to be.

Come for one event or make a weekend of it-prost to bold beer, great music, and a proper Bockfest celebration at Mellotone.

Date and Time: On Fri, 06 Mar 2026 12:00 - Sun, 08 Mar 2026 19:00

Venue details: Mellotone Beer Project, 1429 Race Street, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202, United States

Category: Community