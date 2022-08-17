Mellow Morning Stroll at Bernheim Forest

“Mornings are my favorite time of day. It’s a shame they don’t last past noon!” Joyce Fry

If you are a morning person these quiet reflective strolls are designed with you in mind. Each slow-paced stroll will focus attention on nature’s small details, hidden connections, and the sensory-rich tapestry of life. Join Bernheim staff and our Volunteer Naturalists near Bernheim’s Sensory Garden and start your day attuned to nature’s beauty and abundance.

Bernheim members $10; non-members $12

Registration and payment due by 4 p.m. day prior to the start of program by calling (502) 955-8512 or clicking the button below.

Ages 8 and up. No pets allowed.

Space is limited. Please bring a mask in case social distancing is not possible throughout the stroll.

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org/event/mellow-morning-stroll-2022-08-17/