Memorial Day Cemetery Tour in Frankfort

Explore Kentucky’s military history and heritage through a guided tour of the Frankfort Cemetery. Veterans from the Revolution through the 20th century are interred here, including such notables as Daniel Boone, Presley O’Bannon, Richard Mentor Johnson, and Henry Clay, Jr. Join us afterward for a highlights tour of the Kentucky Military History Museum at the State Arsenal. Registration is required due to limited capacity.

*This is a rain or shine tour, and wear comfortable walking shoes!

Location: Begin at the Frankfort Cemetery, 215 E Main St, Frankfort, KY 40601. Meet at the Daniel Boone monument. End at the Kentucky Military History Museum.

$5 Members | $10 Non-Members

Registration is required due to limited capacity.

For more information (502) 564-1792 or visit history.ky.gov/events