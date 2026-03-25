× Expand Canva/She's the V.E.T. Patriotic Charity Invitation Facebook Event Cover Photo - 1 The Run to Remember 5K - Run, Ruck, Walk will be held, on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2026. It includes the following events: 5K, 5K ruck, 1 mile walk, and Kids Dash.

Memorial Day Run to Remember 5K

This unique and powerful event welcomes runners, ruckers, and walkers of all ages and fitness levels to come together in remembrance and unity. Whether you choose to run for a personal goal, ruck in tribute carrying weight in honor of a fallen hero, or walk alongside family and friends, every step taken helps carry forward the legacy of our fallen heroes.

Proceeds from the event benefit SHE's the V.E.T., a nonprofit organization committed to empowering and supporting female veterans through advocacy, resources, and community connection. By participating, you not only honor those we have lost, but also stand in support of women who have served and continue to serve.

Lace up. Shoulder the weight. Walk with intention. Run to Remember — because freedom is never free.

For more information call 270-852-7121.