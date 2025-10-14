Memory Cafe at Art Center of the Bluegrass

to

Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

Memory Cafe at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Memory Café is a monthly social get-together providing a safe, comfortable environment where people with memory loss and their care partners can enjoy time together and remain socially connected with others. In partnership the Alzheimers Association and AgeWell. FREE

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org

Info

Art Center of the Bluegrass 401 W. Main Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Leisure & Recreation
8592364054
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Memory Cafe at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-14 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Memory Cafe at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-14 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Memory Cafe at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-14 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Memory Cafe at Art Center of the Bluegrass - 2025-10-14 13:00:00 ical