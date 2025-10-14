× Expand Stacie Barton Boyle County Memory Cafe will be held on every second Tuesday of the month 1:00-2:30pm at Art Center of the Bluegrass.

Memory Cafe at Art Center of the Bluegrass

Memory Café is a monthly social get-together providing a safe, comfortable environment where people with memory loss and their care partners can enjoy time together and remain socially connected with others. In partnership the Alzheimers Association and AgeWell. FREE

For more information call 859-236-4054 or visit artcenterky.org