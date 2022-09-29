× Expand Medical Transformation Center Medical Transformation Center

Men's Health- Optimizing Performance

Join Dr. Carl Paige and Terri Paige at Medical Transformation Center for Men’s Health: How Optimization can Amplify your Competitive Edge and Performance. The event will include networking followed be an open discussion with Dr. Paige as he explores improving cognitive function, hormone health, the dangers of belly fat, preserving muscle as we age, and other topics of interest to a male audience.

For more information call 502-443-9962 or visit medicaltransformationcenter.com