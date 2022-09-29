Men's Health- Optimizing Performance

to

Medical Transformation Center 13111 Eastpoint Park Blvd, Louisville, Kentucky 40223

Men's Health- Optimizing Performance

Join Dr. Carl Paige and Terri Paige at Medical Transformation Center for Men’s Health: How Optimization can Amplify your Competitive Edge and Performance. The event will include networking followed be an open discussion with Dr. Paige as he explores improving cognitive function, hormone health, the dangers of belly fat, preserving muscle as we age, and other topics of interest to a male audience.

For more information call 502-443-9962 or visit medicaltransformationcenter.com

Info

Medical Transformation Center 13111 Eastpoint Park Blvd, Louisville, Kentucky 40223
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
502-443-9962
to
Google Calendar - Men's Health- Optimizing Performance - 2022-09-29 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Men's Health- Optimizing Performance - 2022-09-29 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Men's Health- Optimizing Performance - 2022-09-29 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Men's Health- Optimizing Performance - 2022-09-29 18:30:00 ical