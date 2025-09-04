Mentalist Thursdays!

× Expand High Stakes Rooftop Grill High Stakes Rooftop Grill

Mind Games at High Stakes Rooftop

Every Thursday from 7–9 PM, prepare to have your mind bent and your reality questioned as mentalist Joseph Thomas makes impossible predictions to jaw-dropping illusions, Joseph delivers head-scratching feats that will leave you wondering, "How did he do that?"

While your brain tries to keep up, indulge in delicious rooftop dining and sip on fabulous craft cocktails, all with stunning views as your backdrop.

Come hungry. Come curious. Leave amazed.

For more information call (502) 576-4646 or visit highstakesgrill.com