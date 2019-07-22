Mercer County Fair & Horse Show

to Google Calendar - Mercer County Fair & Horse Show - 2019-07-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mercer County Fair & Horse Show - 2019-07-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mercer County Fair & Horse Show - 2019-07-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - Mercer County Fair & Horse Show - 2019-07-22 00:00:00

Mercer County Fairgrounds 560 Linden Ave., Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330

Mercer County Fair & Horse Show

The Mercer County Fair and Horse Show, held annually in July, is the longest running fair and horse show in the nation. The centerpiece of the fairgrounds is the show ring, which has the reputation of being one of the country’s best outdoor rings. Stables from around the United States travel to Harrodsburg to exhibit top quality horses and ponies each summer. Actor William Shatner competes often riding his Saddlebreds that are boarded at a nearby horse farm. The fairgrounds play host to a variety of events throughout the week including a carnival, midway rides, agricultural exhibits, motorsports, pageants, livestock shows and more! The192nd edition of the MCFHS is scheduled for July 22 – July 27, 2019.

For more information visit mercerfair.com

Info

Mercer County Fairgrounds 560 Linden Ave., Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330 View Map
Food & Drink, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Mercer County Fair & Horse Show - 2019-07-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mercer County Fair & Horse Show - 2019-07-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mercer County Fair & Horse Show - 2019-07-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - Mercer County Fair & Horse Show - 2019-07-22 00:00:00