Mercer County Fair & Horse Show

The Mercer County Fair and Horse Show, held annually in July, is the longest running fair and horse show in the nation. The centerpiece of the fairgrounds is the show ring, which has the reputation of being one of the country’s best outdoor rings. Stables from around the United States travel to Harrodsburg to exhibit top quality horses and ponies each summer. Actor William Shatner competes often riding his Saddlebreds that are boarded at a nearby horse farm. The fairgrounds play host to a variety of events throughout the week including a carnival, midway rides, agricultural exhibits, motorsports, pageants, livestock shows and more! The192nd edition of the MCFHS is scheduled for July 22 – July 27, 2019.

For more information visit mercerfair.com