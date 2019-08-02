The Merchant of Venice
The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403
William Shakespeare
Presented by The Spotlight Players
Shylock asks for a pound of flesh as part of a loan contract (weird), Bassanio agrees to it (weirder), and Portia saves the day by cross-dressing and pretending to practice the law (perfectly normal).
Friday, Aug 2 – 8pm
Saturday, Aug 3 – 8 pm
Sunday, Aug 4 – 2:00 pm
Friday, Aug 8 – 8 pm
Saturday, Aug 10 – 8 pm
For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com