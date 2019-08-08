The Merchant of Venice

The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403

The Merchant of Venice

Presented by The Spotlight Players

Shylock asks for a pound of flesh as part of a loan contract (weird), Bassanio agrees to it (weirder), and Portia saves the day by cross-dressing and pretending to practice the law (perfectly normal).

Friday, Aug 2  –  8pm

Saturday, Aug 3  –  8 pm

Sunday, Aug 4  –  2:00 pm

Friday, Aug 8  –  8 pm

Saturday, Aug 10  –  8 pm

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com

The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403
8597560011
