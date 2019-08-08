× Expand William Shakespeare The Merchant of Venice

The Merchant of Venice

Presented by The Spotlight Players

Shylock asks for a pound of flesh as part of a loan contract (weird), Bassanio agrees to it (weirder), and Portia saves the day by cross-dressing and pretending to practice the law (perfectly normal).

Friday, Aug 2 – 8pm

Saturday, Aug 3 – 8 pm

Sunday, Aug 4 – 2:00 pm

Friday, Aug 8 – 8 pm

Saturday, Aug 10 – 8 pm

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com