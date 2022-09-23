Merchants & Music in Fort Thomas
Fort Thomas Tower Park 900 S Ft Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas, Kentucky 41075
Merchants & Music is a two day music event in Fort Thomas that showcases regional artists and a national headliner.
For more information call 8595721209 or visit on Facebook: FortThomasRB
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor