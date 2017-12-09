A Very Merry Holiday Pops!

to Google Calendar - A Very Merry Holiday Pops! - 2017-12-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Very Merry Holiday Pops! - 2017-12-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Very Merry Holiday Pops! - 2017-12-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - A Very Merry Holiday Pops! - 2017-12-09 19:00:00

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

A Very Merry Holiday Pops!

Enjoy familiar holiday favorites, including selections from The Nutcracker, Somewhere in My Memory from Home Alone, Spirit of the Season from The Polar Express, and Sleigh Ride. The Owensboro Symphony Chorus, Kentucky Wesleyan Chorale, Owensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra, and children’s choruses will join the Symphony for this Christmas tradition. In addition, Symphony subscribers will be invited to share their favorite holiday photos, including those “ugly sweater” photos, that will become a part of this seasonal event!

For more information call (270)-684-0661 or visit TheOSO.com

Info
RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - A Very Merry Holiday Pops! - 2017-12-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Very Merry Holiday Pops! - 2017-12-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Very Merry Holiday Pops! - 2017-12-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - A Very Merry Holiday Pops! - 2017-12-09 19:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

August 23, 2017

Thursday

August 24, 2017

Friday

August 25, 2017

Saturday

August 26, 2017

Sunday

August 27, 2017

Monday

August 28, 2017

Tuesday

August 29, 2017

Submit Yours