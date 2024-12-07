“Merry Mary” Open House at Mary Todd Lincoln House

Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Join the Mary Todd Lincoln House for a free event celebrating Mrs. Lincoln’s 206th birthday! FREE. Drop in any time between 2:00 and 4:00 PM. Take a self-guided tour of the house, listen to live music by guitarist Dennis Davis, enjoy light seasonal refreshments, and shop for holiday gifts in the museum store.

For more information call 8592339999 or visit mtlhouse.org

8592339999
