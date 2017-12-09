The Messiah - Performed by the Lexington Singers

In 1959, a small group of men and women decided that Lexington needed a community chorus. Most had previous choral experience, such as church choirs, but none were professional musicians; they worked in sales, engineering, purchasing, or homemaking. But if their experience was modest, their goals were not. From the start they aimed for "the best possible performance of the most challenging music from the choral repertoire." Under the direction of Dr. Jefferson Johnson, The Lexington Singers will perform Handel’s season classic, a “commentary on Jesus Christ’s Nativity, Passion, Resurrection and Ascension.”

For more information visit fineartsseky.org