Metal Shop 101 Makerspace Western Kentucky

× Expand Makerspace Western Kentucky Metal Shop 101 Infographic

Metal Shop 101 introduces you to the essential machines used in basic metalworking and how to operate them safely and effectively. You’ll learn how to adjust speeds, feed rates, and attachments for different applications, and you’ll get hands-on experience making a simple straight cut on both the mill and the lathe.

We’ll cover the core equipment you’ll use in most shops — the mill, lathe, and bandsaw — along with a brief but important safety overview for each machine.

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For more information call. 270.825.8144