Metro United Way to Host 100th Anniversary Gala

Metro United Way will formally commemorate its 100th Anniversary with a special one-time Gala Celebration to be held Saturday, November 11th at the Louisville Marriott Downtown, hosted by the organization’s Tocqueville Society. The event will recognize and honor the many individuals and organizations that have played a key role in Metro United Way’s success over the past century. The guest list includes the region’s most prominent community and business leaders from the past and present.

“The Gala provides us a unique opportunity to celebrate our rich history of changing lives in the community,” said Metro United Way President & CEO Theresa Reno-Weber. “At the same time, we want to share the exciting vision of how we’re evolving as a catalyst for systemic change, connecting individuals and organizations with the expertise and resources needed to help us tackle some of the toughest challenges our communities face!”

The spectacular evening, 100 years in the making, will feature a cocktail reception, dinner program, dancing to the live music of Endless Summer, and some special surprises. The program will focus on Metro United Way’s impact in the community throughout the years, including stories from those who have benefitted from its investment in the community. Over the past 99 years, Metro United Way has raised more than $964 Million. In its 100th year, the organization is seeking to raise $36 million to reach the total $1 Billion mark. The $36 million will allow the organization to increase investments in organizations and initiatives with proven impact, as well as make needed investments in Metro United Way’s technology and infrastructure.

Matt Thornton, Chair of the 2017 Campaign added, “Metro United Way has been a consistent and trusted leader in improving individual lives for a century. The dollars raised and committed as part of the ‘Race to $1 Billion’ this year will help fund the future of Metro United Way and their ability to continue their important work to bring people together to fight for the education, health and financial independence of every person in the seven-county region they serve.”

The Gala Celebration is sponsored by Presenting Sponsors Brown-Forman, LG&E, UPS; Platinum Sponsor Republic Bank; Gold Sponsors Chase, Humana, GE Appliances; Silver Sponsors Norton HealthCare, PWC, TOPS, WAVE-3; and Reception Sponsor EY. Individual tickets for the event are $300 and a table of ten is $2,700. The event will begin with Cocktails at 6:00 p.m., Dinner and Program at 7:00 p.m. and conclude with Dancing and Dessert at 9:00 p.m.

Metro United Way is grateful to donors and volunteers who remain committed to building a brighter, stronger tomorrow for every child, individual and family in our community. These partners support Metro United Way’s valuable work supporting programs and agencies making strides to help our friends, neighbors and family members get on the path to self-sufficiency. In total, Metro United Way’s community investments support 99 community agencies that collectively manage over 150 programs in Jefferson, Bullitt, Shelby and Oldham counties in Kentucky, and Harrison, Floyd and Clark counties in Southern Indiana.

ABOUT METRO UNITED WAY

For 100 years, Metro United Way has been dedicated to improving lives in our community and that will never change. We are committed to reach our vision that everyone achieves their fullest potential, and we know that the ultimate measure of our success is in the ways we impact the quality of life for all of us. A community of connected people, all people, united and working together for the benefit of all is at the heart of what Metro United Way represents. We bring together the people and organizations who have the passion, expertise and resources needed to accomplish our goals and get things done. Together, we fight for the education, health and financial stability of every person in Bullitt, Jefferson, Oldham and Shelby counties in Kentucky and Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties in Indiana.

For more information contact Katie Floyd at 502-292-6225 or Katie.floyd@metrounitedway.org. or visit MetroUnitedWay.org/100gala