MGAGC 14th Annual Plant Fair & Spring Fling

Master Gardeners of Grayson County KY 14th Annual Plant Fair & Spring Fling, 8am-2pm (Central Daylight Time), Rain or Shine, at 64 Quarry Rd, Leitchfield, KY. Indoor and outdoor vendors will have a huge selection of flowering baskets, annuals, perennials, berries, herb and vegetable plants from our Plant Vendors, as well as many other vendors with homemade and handcrafted items, custom jewelry and a good mix of beautiful home decor and other items. A Food Court area is also available. FREE ADMISSION & FREE PARKING
For more information call 270-259-3492 or visit on Facebook: MGAGraysonCountyKY