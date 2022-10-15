Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame and Museum

Join us October 15th, 2022 for Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper. Preferred seating is $32, and reserved seating is $22. Doors open at 6:00 pm, and the concert begins at 7:00 pm. Bar and concessions available. At this time, no covid-19 restrictions will be in place for this concert.

Award-winning fiddler Michael Cleveland brings dynamic traditional bluegrass to the stage with his award-winning band, Flamekeeper, in a show that will leave the audience talking. A 2020 GRAMMY winner and 12-time winner of the International Bluegrass Music Association's Fiddle Performer of the Year award, Mike and his talented band present a program of tight vocal trios and duos, blistering instrumentals, and fiddle-and-banjo duets that echo the first-generation stars of bluegrass.

The show is rounded out with Mike's dry wit and the band's sense of fun. Considered one of the premier bluegrass fiddlers of his generation, Mike picked up a fiddle at age four, and his talent was recognized early. In 1993 he was chosen to be part of the Bluegrass Youth All Stars. Later that year Mike made his Grand Ole Opry debut as a guest of Alison Krauss. His list of guest appearances over the years is a who's who of bluegrass legends including Bill Monroe, Jim and Jesse, and Ralph Stanley. As a Compass Records recording artist since 2014, Cleveland has received two GRAMMY nominations and won Best Bluegrass Album for Tall Fiddler in 2020.

For more information, please call 270.926.7891 or visit bluegrasshall.org/live-music-events/concerts/