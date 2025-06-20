Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter at The Grove

The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery 702 Happy Valley Rd. , Glasgow, Kentucky 42141

Michael Cleveland & Jason Carter at The Grove

If you enjoy Twin Fiddles, this show is for you!

We're mighty proud to have two award winning artists Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter here to perform tunes from their newly released album plus a whole collection of your bluegrass favorites!

Gates open at 6 pm / Showtime 7pm Central / ALL ages welcome! / Kids 12 and under receive FREE admission! / Food vendors will be on site!

For more information call 270-629-4263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com

Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
270-629-4263
